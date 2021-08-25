KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 213.1 million people, leaving more than 4.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 367 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 63,831, and virus death toll to 1,431.

— Japan's government on Wednesday decided to extend a virus state of emergency to eight more regions, a day after the Paralympic opening ceremony, as rising infections put hospitals under pressure.

— Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday a second dose of its COVID-19 vaccine boosted immunity beyond the first dose.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that more than 21,000 Jamaicans were vaccinated on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, as it continued its four-day special vaccination blitz across the island.

— People who are applying for a US green card and are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines will be required to be fully vaccinated against the respiratory illness, according to a new policy from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 630,816 deaths from 38,075,085 cases followed by Brazil with 575,742 deaths from 20,614,866 cases, India with 435,758 deaths from 32,512,366 cases, Mexico with 254,466 deaths from 3,249,878 cases, and Peru with 197,944 deaths from 2,143,691 cases.

