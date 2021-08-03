COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know todayTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 198.8 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Monday.
— China suspended flights and trains, canceled professional basketball league games and announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan on Tuesday as widening outbreaks of the delta variant reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019.
— The US has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia, the White House announced Tuesday.
— The Bahamas government has reversed an earlier decision that allowed vaccinated travellers not to test for the coronavirus (COVID-19) before entering the country, saying that they will now be required to obtain a Rapid Antigen Test or PCR, with a negative result, within five days of arrival.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 613,679 deaths from 35,131,438 cases followed by Brazil with 557,223 deaths from 19,953,501 cases, India with 425,195 deaths from 31,726,507 cases, Mexico with 241,279 deaths from 2,861,498 cases, and Peru with 196,518 deaths from 2,114,445 cases.
Read full stories:
Jamaica records 115 new COVID cases, three more deaths
China orders mass testing in Wuhan as COVID outbreak spreads
More than 110m COVID vaccines sent to 60 countries, US says
Bahamas Gov't reverses position on COVID testing for vaccinated persons
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy