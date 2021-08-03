COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 198.8 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths on Monday.

— China suspended flights and trains, canceled professional basketball league games and announced mass coronavirus testing in Wuhan on Tuesday as widening outbreaks of the delta variant reached the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019.

— The US has donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries, ranging from Afghanistan to Zambia, the White House announced Tuesday.

— The Bahamas government has reversed an earlier decision that allowed vaccinated travellers not to test for the coronavirus (COVID-19) before entering the country, saying that they will now be required to obtain a Rapid Antigen Test or PCR, with a negative result, within five days of arrival.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 613,679 deaths from 35,131,438 cases followed by Brazil with 557,223 deaths from 19,953,501 cases, India with 425,195 deaths from 31,726,507 cases, Mexico with 241,279 deaths from 2,861,498 cases, and Peru with 196,518 deaths from 2,114,445 cases.

