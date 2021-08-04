KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 199.5 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The country recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 56,693, and death toll to 1,207.

— The US drug regulator is set to fully approve the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early next month, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

— The WHO on Wednesday called for a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots until at least the end of September to address the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.

— The European Commission announced on Wednesday it has signed a preliminary deal to buy up to 200 million doses of a promising COVID-19 vaccine from US pharmaceutical firm Novavax.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 614,295 deaths from 35,238,173 cases followed by Brazil with 558,432 deaths from 19,985,817 cases, India with 425,757 deaths from 31,769,132 cases, Mexico with 241,936 deaths from 2,880,409 cases, and Peru with 196,598 deaths from 2,116,652 cases.

