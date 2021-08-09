COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 202.8 million people, leaving more than 4.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting the recording of 281 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Sunday, bringing the infection total to 55,140 and death toll to 1,231.

— The Judiciary of Jamaica says the St James and Westmoreland parish courts, and all associated out stations, are being impacted by COVID-19.

— France took a big step Monday into a post-pandemic future by requiring people to show a QR code proving they have a special virus pass before they can enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel across the country.

— Tokyo awoke to a huge bill and soaring coronavirus cases on Monday after pulling off a mid-pandemic Olympics that at times looked impossible and had a mixed reception to the end.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 616,829 deaths from 35,764,022 cases followed by Brazil with 563,151 deaths from 20,165,672 cases, India with 428,309 deaths from 31,969,954 cases, Mexico with 244,420 deaths from 2,971,817 cases, and Peru with 196,950 deaths from 2,125,345 cases.

