KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, December 12, bringing the infection total to 91,802 and total deaths to 2,428.

— Britain on Monday launched an ambitious COVID booster shot programme to combat what Prime Minister Boris Johnson says is a looming "tidal wave" of Omicron infections.

— China has reported its first case of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, state media said Monday.

— At least one person has died in Britain after being infected with the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as the country launched an ambitious COVID booster shot programme to stop the virus' spread.

— Trinidad and Tobago has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh Monday saying that the case was detected in a woman who travelled from New York.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 794,648 deaths from 49,664,506 cases followed by Brazil with 616,457 deaths from 22,177,059 cases, India with 474,735 deaths from 34,674,744 cases, Mexico with 296,188 deaths from 3,911,714 cases, and Russia with 287,180 deaths from 9,956,679 cases.

