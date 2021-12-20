KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 268 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

— The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,089.

— The COVID-19 digital vaccination cards which were to be made available to the public on Monday, December 20, 2021, has been delayed due to technical difficulties. The Ministry of Health and Wellness made the announcement in a press release and said it is working to resolve the issues.

— The COVID-19 omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” Dr Anthony Fauci, White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

— The European Union's drugs regulator gave the green light Monday to a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, granting conditional marketing authorisation to the two-dose vaccine made by US biotech company Novavax.

— Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralising antibodies able to fight omicron.