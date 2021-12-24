KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.3 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 76 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday, December 23, bringing the infection total to 92,355 and total deaths to 2,462.

— The biblical town of Bethlehem marked its second straight Christmas Eve under the shadow of the coronavirus -- with small crowds and gray, gloomy weather dampening celebrations Friday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

— Almost 100 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), fuelled by a further rise in numbers in the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, have pushed Bermuda's COVID-19 total past 6,000, health officials said.

— The US will lift travel restrictions to eight southern African countries on New Year's Eve, the White House announced Friday. The restrictions, imposed last month, were meant to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant.

— At least three major airlines said they have cancelled dozens of flights because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 794,648 deaths from 49,664,506 cases followed by Brazil with 616,457 deaths from 22,177,059 cases, India with 474,735 deaths from 34,674,744 cases, Mexico with 296,188 deaths from 3,911,714 cases, and Russia with 287,180 deaths from 9,956,679 cases.

