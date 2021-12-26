KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 268 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories. The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island since the start of the pandemic to 92,705.

— France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic struck, and COVID-19 hospitalisations have doubled over the past month as the fast-spreading Omicron variant complicates the government's efforts to stave off a new lockdown.

— Three members of the K-pop superstar group BTS have been infected with the coronavirus after returning from abroad, their management agency said. RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday evening, the Big Hit Music agency said in a statement. It earlier said another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday.

— Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 cancelled flights entering, leaving or inside the US Saturday, up from the 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already cancelled for Sunday.