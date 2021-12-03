KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 263.6 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Thursday, December 2, bringing the infection total to 91,369 and total deaths to 2,406.

— Measures used to counter the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, even in the face of the new omicron version of the virus, World Health Organization officials said Friday, while acknowledging that the travel restrictions imposed by some countries may buy time.

— The World Health Organization said Friday it had not seen any reports of deaths relating to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

— Almost two years into the pandemic, Black and other ethnic minority people in Britain are still dying with the coronavirus at higher rates than white residents, likely because of lower vaccination rates, a government-commissioned report said Friday.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 785,912 deaths from 48,832,268 cases followed by Brazil with 615,179 deaths from 22,118,782 cases, India with 470,115 deaths from 34,615,757 cases, Mexico with 294,715 deaths from 3,894,364 cases, and Russia with 278,857 deaths from 9,736,037 cases.

