COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 263.6 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, December 3, bringing the infection total to 91,421 and total deaths to 2,407.

— The Delta variant remains dominant and experts, governments and vaccine makers are urging people to take advantage of booster jabs where they are available.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 785,912 deaths from 48,832,268 cases followed by Brazil with 615,179 deaths from 22,118,782 cases, India with 470,115 deaths from 34,615,757 cases, Mexico with 294,715 deaths from 3,894,364 cases, and Russia with 278,857 deaths from 9,736,037 cases.

Read full stories:

52 new COVID cases in Jamaica, one more death reported

Delta still dominates say experts urging third jab