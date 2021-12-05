COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 263.6 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, December 4, bringing the infection total to 91,469 and total deaths to 2,410.

— The UK government has announced that those travelling into the country will need to show a negative coronavirus test pre-departure as it reintroduces Covid-19 restrictions due to the Omicron variant.

— Hundreds of people marched through central Brussels on Sunday to protest tightened COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter the latest spike in coronavirus cases.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 785,912 deaths from 48,832,268 cases followed by Brazil with 615,179 deaths from 22,118,782 cases, India with 470,115 deaths from 34,615,757 cases, Mexico with 294,715 deaths from 3,894,364 cases, and Russia with 278,857 deaths from 9,736,037 cases.

