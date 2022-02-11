COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayFriday, February 11, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
—The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday, February 10, bringing the infection total to 126,732, and total deaths to 2,720.
— Thousands of protesters headed toward Paris on Friday in convoys from across France, with many hoping to blockade the capital in opposition to COVID vaccination rules and other restrictions despite police warnings to back off.
— The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.
Read full stories:
143 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 12 more deaths
Paris braces for Canada-style convoys against COVID rules
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
