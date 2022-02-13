KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday, February 12, bringing the infection total to 127,054, and total deaths to 2,739.

— With the vast majority of Jamaicans opposed to mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, according to the findings of a recent Bill Johnson-Mello TV poll, Opposition Spokesperson on Health Dr Morais Guy says the omicron variant of the virus that swept through the population in an infectious fourth wave of the pandemic may have been a blessing in disguise for Jamaica.

— Japan is considering easing its stringent border controls amid growing criticism that the measures, which have banned most foreign entrants including students and business travellers, are hurting the country's economy and international profile.

— Barbados' Health Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill has announced that effective Monday, the country will no longer have a curfew.

