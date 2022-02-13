COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySunday, February 13, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 168 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday, February 12, bringing the infection total to 127,054, and total deaths to 2,739.
— With the vast majority of Jamaicans opposed to mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, according to the findings of a recent Bill Johnson-Mello TV poll, Opposition Spokesperson on Health Dr Morais Guy says the omicron variant of the virus that swept through the population in an infectious fourth wave of the pandemic may have been a blessing in disguise for Jamaica.
— Japan is considering easing its stringent border controls amid growing criticism that the measures, which have banned most foreign entrants including students and business travellers, are hurting the country's economy and international profile.
— Barbados' Health Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill has announced that effective Monday, the country will no longer have a curfew.
Read full stories:
168 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, one more death
Poll finds majority of Jamaicans against vaccine mandate
Japan mulls easing COVID border controls amid criticism
Barbados to eliminate curfews, move towards re-opening economy
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy