KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 14, bringing the infection total to 127,233. No deaths were reported for the period.

— The WHO's European office on Tuesday called for increased vaccination efforts in Eastern Europe, warning that the Omicron "tidal wave" was heading eastwards.

— Ottawa's police chief has resigned amid criticism of his inaction against the COVID-19 protests that have paralysed Canada's capital.

