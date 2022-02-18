KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 127,436 and total deaths to 2,771.

— Dr Carolyn Gomes is calling on members of the private sector to further reduce prices for providing COVID-19 testing to Jamaicans as she believes the difference between their purchase and retail price is too high.

— Canadian police on Thursday began a massive operation to clear the trucker-led protests against COVID health rules clogging the capital for three weeks, with several arrests made.

