KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.7 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, February 20, bringing the infection total to 127,665 and total deaths to 2,787.

— The Bahamas government has announced the relaxation of the restrictions on social gatherings, indoor dining and churches as the country continues to experience a decline in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in recent months.

— Scientists warned the British government on Monday not to weaken the country's ability to monitor and track coronavirus after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ends the requirement for people in England to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19.

— Hong Kong will launch a vaccine pass scheme this week, officials said Monday, as hospitals struggle under an Omicron-fuelled outbreak and the finance hub sees record-high departures.

— Suriname, will from Monday, lift the curfew imposed as part of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has killed 1,310 and infected 77,716 others in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean island since March 2020.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set Monday to announce an end to all pandemic legal curbs in England, insisting it is time to move on despite political opposition and unease from the UN's health agency.

