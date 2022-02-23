KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, February 22, bringing the infection total to 127,741 and total deaths to 2,798.

— The Government will shortly tell the country how the entertainment sector, which has been shuttered for nearly two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be reopened.

— The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) has applauded the removal by Prime Minister Andrew Holness of some travel restrictions, which they predict will result in increased incoming visitor travel to Jamaica while also making it easier for Jamaican business and leisure travellers.

— A Jamaican woman who was allowed to travel to Grand Cayman from Kingston, Jamaica last September, despite testing positive for COVID-19, was jailed for four months on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19 entry requirements in that country.

