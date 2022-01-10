KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 953 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, January 9, bringing the infection total to 103,458 and total deaths to 2,501.

— The EU's drug regulator said Monday it could decide within weeks whether to approve Pfizer's COVID pill, after the US pharma giant formally applied for authorisation.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 837,664, followed by Brazil with 619,981, India on 483,936 and Russia 316,904.

