KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday, January 13, bringing the infection total to 108,983 and total deaths to 2,517.

— Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday that his Premier League champions had been hit by a fresh wave of coronavirus cases.

— China further tightened its anti-pandemic measures in Beijing and across the country on Friday as scattered outbreaks continued ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympics in a little over two weeks.

— Belize is implementing new travel insurance for all visitors entering the country even as it acknowledged that it cannot afford another lockdown amid the record increase in cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 846,488, followed by Brazil with 620,545, India on 485,350 and Russia 319,911.

