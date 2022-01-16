COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySunday, January 16, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a record high of 1,968 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday January 15, bringing the infection total to 112,218. Eight deaths were also reported, resulting in a total of 2,530.
— Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia Sunday having lost a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and with his dream of clinching a record 21st Grand Slam in tatters.
— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 849,259, followed by Brazil with 620,796, India on 485,752 and Russia 320,634.
Record high 1,968 new COVID cases in Jamaica, eight more deaths
'Disappointed' Djokovic deported from Australia
