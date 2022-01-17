KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 1,220 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday January 16, bringing the infection total to 113,438, and total deaths to 2,536.

— The Kingston and St Andrew Family Court on Duke Street, downtown Kingston is closed until further notice due to positive COVID cases among staff members.

— Novak Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia on Monday after being deported from Australia because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, ending his hopes of defending his Australian Open title.

— The COVID-19 crisis is continuing to hit jobs hard around the world, the United Nations said Monday, warning it could take years for employment levels to reach pre-pandemic levels.

— Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.

— The number of COVID-19 cases in China reached its highest level since March 2020 on Monday, as Beijing races to smother outbreaks just three weeks before hosting the Winter Olympics.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 850,605, followed by Brazil with 621,045 India on 486,451 and Russia 321,990.

