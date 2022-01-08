KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 303.4 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 223 countries and territories. The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Friday reported 1,593 new cases of COVID-19, a new record high for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic. The new numbers brings the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 101,056. This is the third consecutive day that the country has recorded over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

— The operating hours at the Terrence B Lettsome International Airport in the British Virgin Islands has been reduced due to the impact of the pandemic on some members of staff .

— Coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a string of restrictions.

— The current explosion of omicron-fuelled coronavirus infections in the US is causing a breakdown in basic functions and services — the latest illustration of how COVID-19 keeps upending life more than two years into the pandemic.