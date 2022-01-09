KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 303.4 million people, leaving more than 5.5 million dead across 223 countries and territories. The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Saturday reported 1,499 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 102,505. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported four virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,499.

— The major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first outbreak of omicron of any size, less than four weeks before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. The city began mass testing of its 14 million residents on Sunday after a cluster of 20 children and adults tested positive for COVID-19, including at least two with the omicron variant.

— Australia's New South Wales state reported 16 deaths on Sunday in its deadliest day of the pandemic, even as it relaxed rules to allow some essential workers in isolation to return to work if they are asymptomatic.

— A hospital in eastern Kansas ran out of ventilators Friday as the state continued to report a surge in COVID-19 cases.