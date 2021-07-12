KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 186.7 million people, leaving more than 4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and one deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,757 and total deaths to 1,131.

— Two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinovac and Sinopharm, have agreed to immediately begin making more than 100 million COVID vaccine doses available to the Covax distribution facility, Gavi said Monday.

– The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has warned that, despite projected growth in the region for 2021, it will still be insufficient to reverse the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

— Pfizer says it plans to meet with top US health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker's request for federal authorisation of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely" that booster shots will be needed.

— The COVID pandemic caused an estimated 18 per cent increase in the number of people facing hunger, a UN report released on Monday found, dealing a massive setback to efforts to ensure everyone has access to food.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 607,156 deaths from 33,853,971 cases followed by Brazil with 533,488 deaths from 19,089,940 cases, India with 408,764 deaths from 30,874,376 cases, Mexico with 234,969 deaths from 2,590,500 cases, and Peru with 194,387 deaths from 2,080,777 cases.

