KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 187.2 million people, leaving more than 4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 36 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Monday.

— More than 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in less than a day, figures showed on Tuesday, after the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the French economy.

— Commonwealth countries, including those in the Caribbean, are estimated to have lost up to US$345 billion worth of trade last year as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

— Australian government officials on Tuesday announced added financial support for businesses and households as Sydney appeared increasingly likely to enter a fourth week of lockdown due to coronavirus clusters.

— US regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it's not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 607,400 deaths from 33,888,739 cases followed by Brazil with 534,233 deaths from 19,106,971 cases, India with 410,784 deaths from 30,907,282 cases, Mexico with 235,058 deaths from 2,593,574 cases, and Peru with 194,488 deaths from 2,081,557 cases.

Read full stories here:

36 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths in Jamaica

France rushes to get vaccinated after president's warning

COVID pandemic severely affects trade within Commonwealth

Australia vows financial aid as Sydney lockdown continues

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine