KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 187.7 million people, leaving more than 4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The country recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases yesterday bringing the infection total to 50,848.

— Olympics chief Thomas Bach pledged Wednesday "not to bring any risk" to Japan with the Games, seeking to reassure a sceptical public as virus cases surge just over a week before Tokyo 2020 begins.

— The EU's medicines watchdog said on Wednesday two jabs by approved vaccine makers were "vital" to provide maximum protection against the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant, urging countries to speed up their inoculation drives.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 607,771 deaths from 33,914,922 cases followed by Brazil with 535,838 deaths from 19,151,993 cases, India with 411,408 deaths from 30,946,074 cases, Mexico with 235,277 deaths from 2,604,711 cases, and Peru with 194,606 deaths from 2,083,567 cases.

Read full stories here:

55 new COVID cases in Jamaica

Olympics chief vows to minimise virus risk to Japan

EU agency says two jabs 'vital' to battle Delta variant