COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayWednesday, July 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 187.7 million people, leaving more than 4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The country recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases yesterday bringing the infection total to 50,848.
— Olympics chief Thomas Bach pledged Wednesday "not to bring any risk" to Japan with the Games, seeking to reassure a sceptical public as virus cases surge just over a week before Tokyo 2020 begins.
— The EU's medicines watchdog said on Wednesday two jabs by approved vaccine makers were "vital" to provide maximum protection against the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant, urging countries to speed up their inoculation drives.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 607,771 deaths from 33,914,922 cases followed by Brazil with 535,838 deaths from 19,151,993 cases, India with 411,408 deaths from 30,946,074 cases, Mexico with 235,277 deaths from 2,604,711 cases, and Peru with 194,606 deaths from 2,083,567 cases.
Read full stories here:
Olympics chief vows to minimise virus risk to Japan
EU agency says two jabs 'vital' to battle Delta variant
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy