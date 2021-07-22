KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 191.9 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— COVID-19 cases continue to rise as Jamaica recorded 138 new cases on Wednesday.

— The European Union said Thursday it will donate more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to middle and low-income countries before the end of the year.

— China cannot accept the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday.

— Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, as worries grow of a worsening of infections during the Games.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 609,862 deaths from 34,226,889 cases followed by Brazil with 545,604 deaths from 19,473,954 cases, India with 418,987 deaths from 31,257,720 cases, Mexico with 237,207 deaths from 2,693,495 cases, and Peru with 195,429 deaths from 2,097,811 cases.

