COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 192.5 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The island recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 51,828 and total deaths to 1,173.

— Increased free testing, contact tracing and other steps are needed to fight the COVID-19 Delta variant, now dominant in much of Europe, the World Health Organization and the EU's disease agency warned Friday.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 610,177 deaths from 34,281,865 cases followed by Brazil with 547,016 deaths from 19,523,711 cases, India with 419,470 deaths from 31,293,062 cases, Mexico with 237,626 deaths from 2,709,739 cases, and Peru with 195,547 deaths from 2,099,522 cases.

Read full stories here:

142 new COVID cases, five more deaths in Jamaica

Increased testing needed to fight delta strain in Europe: WHO