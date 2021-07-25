COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know todaySunday, July 25, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 193.6 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The island recorded 156 new COVID-19 cases and three more fatalities on Saturday, bringing overall infections to 51,984 and the virus death toll to 1,176.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 610,850 deaths from 34,430,608 cases followed by Brazil with 549,448 deaths from 19,670,534 cases, India with 420,551 deaths from 31,371,901 cases, Mexico with 238,316 deaths from 2,741,983 cases, and Peru with 195,795 deaths from 2,102,904 cases.
