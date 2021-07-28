COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayWednesday, July 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 195.2 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The island recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 52,322 and total fatalities to 1,182.
— Jamaica is set to benefit from a donation of 300,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the United Kingdom.
— Covax is expecting to receive 250 million donated COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
— As Olympics host Tokyo saw another record number of coronavirus cases Wednesday, Japan's vaccination minister said the speed of the country's inoculation campaign is less urgent than getting shots to young adults, whom some health experts are blaming for the current surge in infections.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 611,288 deaths from 34,604,005 cases followed by Brazil with 551,835 deaths from 19,749,073 cases, India with 422,022 deaths from 31,484,605 cases, Mexico with 239,079 deaths from 2,771,846 cases, and Peru with 196,058 deaths from 2,106,371 cases.
