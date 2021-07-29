COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know todayThursday, July 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 195.8 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The country recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 52,504.
— British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca said Thursday that its COVID jab generated US$1.2 billion (1.0 billion euros) in sales in the first half of the year as global vaccination programmes accelerated.
— The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted essential health services in most countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, threatening immunisation of children and care of expectant mothers and people with chronic conditions, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr Carissa F Etienne has warned.
— Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday as Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third-straight day with the Olympics well underway.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 611,801 deaths from 34,672,829 cases followed by Brazil with 553,179 deaths from 19,797,086 cases, India with 422,662 deaths from 31,528,114 cases, Mexico with 239,616 deaths from 2,790,874 cases, and Peru with 196,138 deaths from 2,107,873 cases.
Read full stories:
182 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica
AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine sales top US$1 billion
Region warned of 'avalanche of worsening health issues' if COVID disruption continues
Officials in Tokyo alarmed as virus cases hit record highs
