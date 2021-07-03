COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 182.5 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

– Jamaica recorded 68 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday and two deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,310 and total deaths to 1084.

—Russia reported its fifth record for daily COVID-19 deaths in a row on Saturday, as countries around the world rushed to contain the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,019 deaths, followed by Brazil with 520,095, India with 400,302, Mexico 233,248, and Peru 192,687.

