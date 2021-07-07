KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 184.5 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The country recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and five deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,456 and total deaths to 1,101.

— The world's richest nations must do more to help the poorest countries withstand the "devastating double-blow" of the pandemic and the resulting economic damage, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.

— The Japanese government plans to impose a virus state of emergency in Tokyo during the Olympics, reports said Wednesday, meaning spectators could be barred from venues.

— London's Heathrow airport said Wednesday it plans to offer fast-track lanes for fully vaccinated arriving passengers, as the UK government winds down its pandemic curbs.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,905 deaths from 33,747,198 cases followed by Brazil with 526,892 deaths from 18,855,015 cases, India with 404,211 deaths from 30,633,665 cases, Mexico with 233,958 deaths from 2,549,862 cases, and Peru with 193,588 deaths from 2,069,051 cases.

