COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayWednesday, July 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 184.5 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The country recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and five deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,456 and total deaths to 1,101.
— The world's richest nations must do more to help the poorest countries withstand the "devastating double-blow" of the pandemic and the resulting economic damage, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday.
— The Japanese government plans to impose a virus state of emergency in Tokyo during the Olympics, reports said Wednesday, meaning spectators could be barred from venues.
— London's Heathrow airport said Wednesday it plans to offer fast-track lanes for fully vaccinated arriving passengers, as the UK government winds down its pandemic curbs.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,905 deaths from 33,747,198 cases followed by Brazil with 526,892 deaths from 18,855,015 cases, India with 404,211 deaths from 30,633,665 cases, Mexico with 233,958 deaths from 2,549,862 cases, and Peru with 193,588 deaths from 2,069,051 cases.
Read the full stories:
Jamaica recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
IMF chief urges G20 to prevent 'devastating' blow to poorest
Virus emergency to be imposed in Tokyo during Olympics: reports
Heathrow airport to fast-track vaccinated passengers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy