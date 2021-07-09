KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 185 million people, leaving more than 4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 71 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday.

— Cuba on Friday approved its home-grown Abdala coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the first for a Latin American country.

— The Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday with just two weeks until the Games open, as athletes and fans mourned a "heartbreaking" decision to bar spectators from almost all venues over the virus.

— Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 606,218 deaths from 33,770,459 cases followed by Brazil with 528,540 deaths from 18,909,037 cases, India with 405,028 deaths from 30,709,557 cases, Mexico with 234,192 deaths from 2,558,369 cases, and Peru with 193,743 deaths from 2,071,637 cases.

