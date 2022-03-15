KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 445 million people, leaving more than six million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, March 14, bringing the infection total to 128,418 and total deaths to 2851.

— Tens of millions of people were under lockdown across China on Tuesday, as surging virus cases prompted the return of mass tests and hazmat-suited health officials to streets on a scale not seen since the start of the pandemic.

— The Guyana government has announced the removal of most of the regulations that had been put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Read full stories:

18 new COVID cases in Jamaica, one death reported

Millions under lockdown in China as virus surges

Guyana relaxes COVID-19 rules, authorities say country returning to normalcy