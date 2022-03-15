COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayTuesday, March 15, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 445 million people, leaving more than six million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, March 14, bringing the infection total to 128,418 and total deaths to 2851.
— Tens of millions of people were under lockdown across China on Tuesday, as surging virus cases prompted the return of mass tests and hazmat-suited health officials to streets on a scale not seen since the start of the pandemic.
— The Guyana government has announced the removal of most of the regulations that had been put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Read full stories:
18 new COVID cases in Jamaica, one death reported
Millions under lockdown in China as virus surges
Guyana relaxes COVID-19 rules, authorities say country returning to normalcy
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy