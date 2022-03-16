KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 445 million people, leaving more than six million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported eight new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, March 15, bringing the infection total to 128,426 and total deaths to 2,855.

— Workers in PPE gear in Hong Kong carted the bodies of coronavirus victims into refrigerated shipping containers on Wednesday, as the city's morgues run out of space from a deadly Omicron surge.

— The UK Government has confirmed that all remaining COVID-19 travel protocols will be removed for travel to the UK on Friday, March 18.

— Trinidad and Tobago health authorities Wednesday said it is too early to determine whether a fourth dose of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine would be needed for people amid reports that the two-US-based manufacturers were seeking approval for the fourth booster.

