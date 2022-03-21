KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 445 million people, leaving more than six million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, March 20, bringing the infection total to 128,565 and total deaths to 2,969.

— Hong Kong will resume international flights from the United States, Britain and seven other countries, the government said Monday as it announced a loosening of some of the world's toughest COVID-19 restrictions.

Read full stories:

26 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, two deaths reported

Hong Kong to lift ban on flights from nine countries