KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 445 million people, leaving more than six million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 21, bringing the infection total to 128,582.

— The Guyana government says all schools will re-open on April 25 as the country seeks to return to normalcy two years after recording the first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has killed 1,226 and infected 63,195 others.

— Several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Britain, lifted their COVID curbs too "brutally" and are now seeing a rise in cases likely due to the more transmissible BA2 variant, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

Read full stories:

17 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, no deaths reported

All schools to re-open on April 25 in Guyana

Several European countries seeing a rise in COVID cases: WHO