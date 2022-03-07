COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, March 07, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 445 million people, leaving more than six million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, March 6, bringing the infection total to 128,213 and total deaths to 2,830.
— The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over.
— China on Monday reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in two years as clusters emerged in more than a dozen cities, posing a fresh challenge to Beijing's zero-COVID policy.
— US vaccine maker Moderna announced Monday that it would build its first mRNA jab-manufacturing facility in Africa after signing an agreement with Kenya's government to produce up to 500 million doses a year.
Read full stories:
34 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three deaths reported
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
China's zero-COVID policy under pressure as cases rise
Moderna announces first African vaccine facility in Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy