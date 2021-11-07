KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected an estimated 250 million people globally, leaving more than five million dead across 200 countries and territories.

Still, as many countries continue to roll out vaccine campaigns, the majority of those infected have recovered. Global economies have also started their recovery from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Saturday, November 5, bringing the local infection total to 89,681 and the virus death toll to 2,275.

— President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. About 4 million federal workers are to be vaccinated by November 22 under the president's executive order.

— Starting Monday, the United States plans to reopen to foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But non-immigrant adults need to have received vaccines authorised by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That leaves many hopeful travellers across the globe who have taken full courses of vaccines widely used in other parts of the world scrambling to get reinoculated with shots approved by US authorities.

— With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, many elementary schools around the US are preparing to offer the shots, which educators see as key to keeping students learning in person. Some district leaders say offering vaccine clinics on campus, with the involvement of trusted school staff, is key to improving access and helping overcome hesitancy — particularly in communities with low overall vaccination rates.