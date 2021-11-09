KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has left more than five million people dead across 200 countries and territories globally. To date, an estimated 250 million people have been infected worldwide.

— Still, as many countries continue to roll out vaccine campaigns, the majority of those infected have recovered. Global economies have also started their recovery from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Monday, November 8, bringing the local infection total to 89,788 and the virus death toll to 2,293.

— The US says it's inviting the global community to visit now that the government has ended the ban on travellers from 33 countries. In reality, however, it will still be difficult — if not impossible — for much of the globe to enter the country and experts say it will take years for travel to fully recover.

— The morgue in Romania's main hospital has no space for the dead anymore. In a stark illustration of the human cost of the coronavirus surge sweeping the nation, bodies of COVID-19 victims, wrapped in black plastic bags, line a hallway of the hospital in the capital, Bucharest. Hundreds of people have been dying each day for the past two months in Romania which has been among the hardest-hit in the current virus onslaught raging through Central and Eastern European nations,

— Bulgaria had 334 COVID-19 patients die in a single day in its count Tuesday, the country's highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Bulgarian health authorities also reported 5,286 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours. It has 8,516 COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, 723 of them in intensive care.