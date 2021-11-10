COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 250.2 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday, November 9, bringing the local infection total to 89,818 and the virus death toll to 2,298.

— The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that coronavirus deaths rose by 10 per cent in Europe in the past week, making it the only world region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent.

— The EU's drug watchdog said on Wednesday it expects to decide within two months whether to approve Moderna's COVID vaccine for children aged six to 11.

— Grenada says it will allow fully vaccinated passengers to enter the island without having to undergo the 48-hour quarantine as the island moves gradually to relax measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has killed 200 and infected 6,863 others since March last year.

— German health authorities on Wednesday advised against the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for people under 30 due to evidence of a small risk of cardiac inflammation.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 755,643 deaths from 46,613,210 cases followed by Brazil with 609,573 deaths from 21,886,077 cases, India with 461,389 deaths from 34,377,113 cases, Mexico with 289,811 deaths from 3,827,596 cases, and Russia with 249,215 deaths from 8,873,655 cases.

