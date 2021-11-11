KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 251.3 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday, November 10, bringing the local infection total to 89,926 and the virus death toll to 2,302.

— Jamaica has lauded the Dominican Republic for helping to boost the national vaccination programme with its donation of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines.

— A total of 99,887 students, out of a population of approximately 240,000, have received at least one dose of the Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, to date.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 759,060 deaths from 46,792,081 cases followed by Brazil with 610,036 deaths from 21,909,298 cases, India with 462,189 deaths from 34,401,670 cases, Mexico with 290,374 deaths from 3,834,815 cases, and Russia with 251,691 deaths from 8,952,472 cases.

