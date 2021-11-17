COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 254.2 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, November 16, bringing the local infection total to 90,370.

— The World Health Organization says coronavirus deaths in Europe rose by five per cent in the last week, making it the only region in the world where COVID-19 mortality increased.

— The US is the worst-affected country with 765,913 deaths from 47,311,015 cases followed by Brazil with 611,478 deaths from 21,965,684 cases, India with 464,153 deaths from 34,466,598 cases, Mexico with 291,241 deaths from 3,847,243 cases, and Russia with 259,084 deaths from 9,182,538 cases.

