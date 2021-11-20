COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 255.4 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, November 19, bringing the local infection total to 90,630, and total deaths to 2,356.

— Thousands of protesters decrying COVID-19 vaccinations gathered in cities around Australia Saturday as smaller counter-rallies supporting health measures also marched.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 768,697 deaths from 47,531,381 cases followed by Brazil with 612,144 deaths from 21,989,962 cases, India with 465,082 deaths from 34,489,623 cases, Mexico with 291,929 deaths from 3,854,994 cases, and Russia with 261,589 deaths from 9,257,068 cases.

