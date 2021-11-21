KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 256.5 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 75 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Saturday, November 20, bringing the local infection total to 90,705, and total deaths to 2,358.

— Dutch police have arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands that followed a host violence the previous night at a protest against coronavirus restrictions.

— The British government is investigating whether built-in racial bias in some medical devices led to Black and Asian people getting sick and dying disproportionately from COVID-19.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 771,013 deaths from 47,701,533 cases followed by Brazil with 612,587 deaths from 22,012,150 cases, India with 465,662 deaths from 34,510,413 cases, Mexico with 292,372 deaths from 3,862,137 cases, and Russia with 264,095 deaths from 9,331,158 cases.

