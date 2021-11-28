KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.1 million people, leaving more than 5.2 million dead across 222 countries and territories worldwide.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 47 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, November 27, bringing the infection total to 91,169 and total deaths to 2,388.

— The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travellers arriving from southern Africa.

— Swiss voters on Sunday gave clear backing to legislation that introduced a system with special COVID-19 certificates under which only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can attend public events and gatherings.

— Israel on Sunday approved barring entry to foreign nationals as part of its efforts to clamp down on a new coronavirus variant. The Health Ministry said the country's coronavirus Cabinet had authorised a raft of measures, including red-listing travel to 50 African countries, banning entry by foreigners and mandating quarantine for all Israelis arriving from abroad.

— Morocco is suspending all incoming air travel from around the world starting Monday for two weeks because of the rapid spread of the new omicron variant, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.