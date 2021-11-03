COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 247.5 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday, November 2, bringing the local infection total to 89,216 and the virus death toll to 2,249.

— The World Health Organisation granted an emergency use license Wednesday to a coronavirus vaccine developed in India, offering reassurance for a shot the country's regulators allowed long before advanced safety and efficacy testing was completed.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 748,621 deaths from 46,171,230 cases followed by Brazil with 608,071 deaths from 21,821,124 cases, India with 459,191 deaths from 34,308,140 cases, Mexico with 288,733 deaths from 3,811,793 cases, and Russia with 242,060 deaths from 8,633,643 cases.

