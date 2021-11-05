KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 248.5 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 117 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Thursday, November 4, bringing the local infection total to 89,466 and the virus death toll to 2,272.

— Germany's regional health ministers on Friday called for COVID booster jabs for all as the country scrambles to tackle a surging fourth wave of infections.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 751,555 deaths from 46,334,961 cases followed by Brazil with 608,671 deaths from 21,849,137 cases, India with 459,873 deaths from 34,333,754 cases, Mexico with 289,131 deaths from 3,818,216 cases, and Russia with 244,447 deaths from 8,714,595 cases.

Read full stories:

117 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 15 more deaths

German health ministers endorse booster jabs for all