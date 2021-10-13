KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 238.5 million people, leaving more than 4.8 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 86,507 and the virus death toll to 2,053.

— The US will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

— The World Bank says the debt of low-income countries, including those in the Caribbean, rose to a record US$860 billion last year.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 716,479 deaths from 44,570,588 cases followed by Brazil with 601,398 deaths from 21,590,097 cases, India with 451,189 deaths from 34,001,743 cases, Mexico with 282,773 deaths from 3,732,429 cases, and Russia with 219,329 deaths from 7,861,681 cases.

